Tame Impala teases new, possibly 7-minute new song, 'End of Summer'

Australian multi-instrumentalist, Kevin Parker with his Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala is teasing a new song called "End of Summer."

The Kevin Parker-led outfit has shared a video featuring two people making out as a third rides by on a motorcycle. The clip ends with the words "End of Summer" and "Friday," suggesting that the track will premiere on July 25.

The post also hints at the length of the song in its caption, which reads, "Clear 7 minutes of your schedule."

"End of Summer" is expected to be the first preview off the next Tame Impala album, 2020's The Slow Rush. In between, Parker also collaborated with Justice for the song "Neverender," and recorded tracks for the Barbie and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!