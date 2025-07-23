Tame Impala teases new, possibly 7-minute new song, 'End of Summer'

Tame Impala is teasing a new song called "End of Summer."

The Kevin Parker-led outfit has shared a video featuring two people making out as a third rides by on a motorcycle. The clip ends with the words "End of Summer" and "Friday," suggesting that the track will premiere on July 25.

The post also hints at the length of the song in its caption, which reads, "Clear 7 minutes of your schedule."

"End of Summer" is expected to be the first preview off the next Tame Impala album, 2020's The Slow Rush. In between, Parker also collaborated with Justice for the song "Neverender," and recorded tracks for the Barbie and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movies.

