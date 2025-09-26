Tame Impala shares 'Dracula' single & video from new album, 'Deadbeat'

'Deadbeat' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Tame Impala has shared a new song and video from his upcoming album, Deadbeat.

The video sees the musician walking down a road at night. He goes into a town, where many other people are out dancing, and then to a house, where even more people are dancing. The whole time he's being closely followed by an 18-wheeler that isn't hauling anything. But when he arrives at the house, it somehow gets loaded onto the truck and is driven away as the sun comes up.

"Daylight makes me feel like Dracula," he sings; he later repeats, "Run from the sunlight, Dracula."

"Dracula" is the third track Tame Impala has shared from Deadbeat, following "Loser" and "End of Summer."

Deadbeat is due out Oct. 17. It's the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush. Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat Oct. 27 in New York City.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!