Tame Impala shares 'Dracula' single & video from new album, 'Deadbeat'

Tame Impala has shared a new song and video from his upcoming album, Deadbeat.

The video sees the musician walking down a road at night. He goes into a town, where many other people are out dancing, and then to a house, where even more people are dancing. The whole time he's being closely followed by an 18-wheeler that isn't hauling anything. But when he arrives at the house, it somehow gets loaded onto the truck and is driven away as the sun comes up.

"Daylight makes me feel like Dracula," he sings; he later repeats, "Run from the sunlight, Dracula."

"Dracula" is the third track Tame Impala has shared from Deadbeat, following "Loser" and "End of Summer."

Deadbeat is due out Oct. 17. It's the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush. Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat Oct. 27 in New York City.

