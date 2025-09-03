Tame Impala releases new single, 'Loser'

Australian multi-instrumentalist, Kevin Parker with his Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs live during a concert at Ippodromo SNAI. (Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala has premiered a new song called "Loser."

The track, which is not a cover of the Beck classic, marks the second fresh offering from the Kevin Parker-led outfit of 2025, following July's seven-minute epic, "End of Summer."

You can watch the "Loser" video, which stars Djo frontman and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery as the titular loser, on YouTube.

Tame Impala's most recent album is 2020's The Slow Rush.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

