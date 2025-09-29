Tame Impala to perform rare DJ set at secret location near Mexico City

Kevin Parker from Tame Impala poses for a photocall for CELINE flagship store opening on November 28, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Tame Impala will perform a rare DJ set at a secret location close to Mexico City.

The show takes place Oct. 10 and will be produced by the music company Cercle.

"Free show, drinks on us, but capacity is very limited," Cercle says.

You can preregister now for a chance at an invite, which will be sent out on Wednesday. The form asks, "Are you 100% sure to be available on Oct 10th in Mexico City from 1 PM to 7 PM?"

The DJ set leads up to the release of Tame Impala's new album, Deadbeat, due out Oct. 17. It includes the songs "Loser," "End of Summer" and "Dracula."

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour starting Oct. 27 in New York City.

