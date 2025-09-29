Tame Impala to perform rare DJ set at secret location near Mexico City

CELINE - Photocall Kevin Parker from Tame Impala poses for a photocall for CELINE flagship store opening on November 28, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala will perform a rare DJ set at a secret location close to Mexico City.

The show takes place Oct. 10 and will be produced by the music company Cercle.

"Free show, drinks on us, but capacity is very limited," Cercle says.

You can preregister now for a chance at an invite, which will be sent out on Wednesday. The form asks, "Are you 100% sure to be available on Oct 10th in Mexico City from 1 PM to 7 PM?"

The DJ set leads up to the release of Tame Impala's new album, Deadbeat, due out Oct. 17. It includes the songs "Loser," "End of Summer" and "Dracula."

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour starting Oct. 27 in New York City.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!