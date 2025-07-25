Tame Impala heralds the 'End of Summer' with new single

Tame Impala has premiered a new single called "End of Summer."

As previously teased, the track is over seven minutes long. Its accompanying video, streaming now on YouTube, passes the nine-minute mark.

"A new era begins," says frontman Kevin Parker. "This is the first thing I want you guys to hear. I give you 'End of Summer.' As is tradition, go and find your favorite sound system."

He adds, "The video was shot in a place even dustier than my drum sounds."

"End of Summer" is expected to appear on the next Tame Impala album, the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush. Since then, Parker collaborated with Justice for the song "Neverender," and recorded tracks for the Barbie and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.