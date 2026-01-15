Taking Back Sunday, CHVRCHES singers join Halsey at New York City show

Coheed And Cambria Perform At The Greek Theatre Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at The Greek Theatre on September 18, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images) (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara and CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry made surprise appearances during Halsey's concert in New York City Wednesday.

Lazzara joined Halsey for a rendition of the TBS song "Cute Without the 'E' (Cut from the Team)," while Mayberry took the stage to perform the CHVRCHES track "The Mother We Share."

You can check out footage of the onstage collaborations via Taking Back Sunday and Mayberry's respective Instagram Stories.

Halsey is currently on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of her 2015 debut album, Badlands. The record includes the single "New Americana," which was an alternative radio hit before Halsey became a huge pop star.

