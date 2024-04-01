Take Me to the Hot 100: Hozier earns first top-10 hit in nearly 10 years

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Hozier is back in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in nearly 10 years.

"Too Sweet," a track off the Irish artist's new Unheard EP, currently sits at #5 on the all-genre chart. Hozier hasn't been that high on the Hot 100 since "Take Me to Church" peaked at #2 in 2014.

Unheard, which was released in March, includes four songs recorded during the sessions for Hozier's 2023 album, Unreal Unearth. It debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200.

Hozier will launch a U.S. headlining tour in continued support of Unreal Unearthon April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

