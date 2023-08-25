Take Me to #1: Hozier's '﻿Unreal Unearth'﻿ debuts atop UK's Official Albums Chart

Hozier's Unreal Unearth has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

The third studio effort from the "Take Me to Church" artist marks his first #1 across the pond.

"Hey everybody in the U.K. I just want to say a massive thank you for this Official Number 1," Hozier tells OfficialCharts.com. "Thank you for all your support; for streaming and buying the album. It means the world, this is my first Number 1 in the U.K."

Hozier has one #1 album in the U.S. His sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!, debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2019.

Hozier will be touring the U.S. in support of Unreal Unearth beginning September 9 in St. Louis.

