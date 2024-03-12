"Symptom of life": WILLOW drops new single, music video

WILLOW has released the first single and music video from her upcoming album.

The song is called "symptom of life." In the video, which she directed, she sings the song while lying down on a forest floor, then on a large rock and then on grass strewn with flowers.

"Why feast my eyes on lower things while beauty is a symptom of life?" she sings rapidly over a syncopated beat that moves away from her previous pop-punk sound.

"Gotta decide if i'm gonna see it/ why feast our eyes on lower things when suffering is craving the light?/ gotta decide how we’re gonna heal it."

WILLOW said of the song, "The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery. There’s this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark.”

WILLOW's new album will be the follow-up to her 2022 release, <Coping Mechanism>.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.