Switchfoot frontman reflects on 'strange times' of '﻿Nothing Is Sound'﻿ release: 'Just wild, wild stuff'

'Nothing Is Sound' album artwork. (Sony BMG Music Entertainment)
By Josh Johnson

Switchfoot's 2005 album, Nothing Is Sound, was released 20 years ago Saturday. While initially poised to build on the breakout success of the "Meant to Live" rockers' 2003 effort, The Beautiful LetdownNothing Is Sound instead came to represent the giant crossroads the music industry was facing at the time.

In 2005, digital storefronts like iTunes were in their early days and the streaming revolution was still a decade away. Meanwhile, record companies were still grappling from the Napster phenomenon of the late '90s and early 2000s, which saw listeners share music files with each other online instead of buying CDs.

In an effort to keep people from continuing to do that, Switchfoot's label included copy protection software on Nothing Is Sound CDs. The software also allegedly included spyware that monitored listening habits.

"This is just wild, wild stuff," frontman Jon Foreman tells ABC Audio in reflecting on the 20th anniversary of Nothing Is Sound.

Switchfoot addressed the controversy in a message board post by bassist Tim Foreman, Jon's brother, which instructed fans on how to get around the copy protections.

"We had, like, lawyers following us around because my brother was telling people how to get the songs off of the CD," Jon says. "It was just strange, strange times."

Eventually, the situation led to a product recall.

"They pulled all the records off the shelves," Jon says. "It sounds strange, but that happened."

As for the actual music on Nothing Is Sound, the album did spawn one of Switchfoot's most-played live songs, "Stars."

"When I think back to that time, I usually just remember the good stuff," Jon says. "I try to, at least. There's so many beautiful moments, and I truly do love the songs."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!