Switchfoot announces US tour behind upcoming ﻿'Forever Now﻿' album

Innings Festival 2026 Tim Foreman and Jon Foreman of Switchfoot perform during Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 22, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage) (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Switchfoot has announced a U.S. tour in support of the band's upcoming album, Forever Now.

The headlining trek launches Sept. 17 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and concludes Nov. 21 in Seattle. Anberlin will also be on the bill for select dates.

"We poured everything we have into making Forever Now, but we always say that an album isn't finished until you take it on tour," says bassist Tim Foreman in a statement. "Playing new songs on the road and seeing them connect with fans every single night is a gift. These songs are incredibly meaningful to us… increasingly relevant in the 'strange, strange times' we live in."

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Switchfoot.com.

Forever Now, the follow-up to 2021's interrobang, is due out June 26. A new song from the album called "Absolution" will be released Friday.

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