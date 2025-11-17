Swish by exciting swish: Stephen Curry references Hayley Williams with history-making game

Hayley Williams performs at Hilarity For Charity's annual fundraiser to support Alzheimer's at Rolling Greens DTLA on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)

It was never his intention to brag, but Stephen Curry was channeling Hayley Williams in a history-making performance on the court.

Curry's Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 on Friday, during which he tied Michael Jordan's record for the most 40-point games after turning 30. In a post-game press conference, Curry told reporters that Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played with Jordan on the Chicago Bulls in the '90s, spoke to the players about approaching a team like approaching a band, where everyone has a role that adds up to a successful unit.

A reporter then asked Curry what artist he would liken himself to if he was the singer in a band.

"Depends on the night," Curry first replied, before adding, "I was Hayley Williams in Paramore tonight."

Curry does have some history with Paramore, having sang "Misery Business" with the band live in 2023 when their tour stopped in the Warriors' home arena, the Chase Center. Maybe he has tickets to see Williams on her upcoming debut solo tour in 2026.

In the meantime, we're launching a petition to rename the team the Golden State Paramore-iors.

