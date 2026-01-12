Surrender to the sound of sombr covering Phoebe Bridgers' 'Motion Sickness'

Sombr has shared a cover of the Phoebe Bridgers song "Motion Sickness."

The "back to friends" artist put his spin on the track during a performance on BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions series. The stripped-down rendition featured sombr singing lead vocals while backed only by a piano.

You can watch sombr's "Motion Sickness" cover streaming now on YouTube, along with his Piano Sessions performance of "back to friends."

The original "Motion Sickness" appears on Bridgers' 2017 debut album, Stranger in the Alps. She followed that with 2020's Punisher, which remains her most recent solo album.

Bridgers also teamed up with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to release the debut boygenius album, the record, in 2023.

