Supergrass announces 30th anniversary '﻿I Should Coco'﻿ tour

Echo/BMG
By Josh Johnson

Supergrass has announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 debut album, I Should Coco.

The run kicks off Sept. 2 in Mexico City, followed by stops in Los Angeles Sept. 5, San Francisco Sept. 6, Chicago Sept. 9, New York City Sept. 11 and Boston Sept. 12. Supergrass will play I Should Coco in its entirety each night.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit Supergrass.com.

I Should Coco spawned the single "Alright," which was famously featured on the Clueless soundtrack.

