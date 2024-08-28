Sum 41's Deryck Whibley makes non-Linkin Park announcement

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has made his announcement, which has nothing to do with Linkin Park.

As previously reported, the "Fat Lip" rockers teased that Whibley would be sharing some news Wednesday, which coincided with the end a countdown clock Linkin Park had started. Given that he sang with Mike Shinoda on a celebrated version of LP's "Faint," and that Sum 41 is in the middle of a farewell tour, fans started speculating that Whibley would be joining the "Numb" outfit in place of the late Chester Bennington.

However, Whibley clarified on Tuesday that he was not joining Linkin Park "or any other band for that matter." In a video Wednesday, Whibley revealed what he was actually planning to announce: that anyone who preorders his upcoming memoir, Walking Disaster, can receive a free, signed book jacket by showing proof of purchase at the merch table on Sum 41's U.S. tour, which resumes Sept. 3 in San Francisco.

Acknowledging all the drama and speculation, Whibley remarked, "Oh, how hard it is to plan an announcement these days and not get in the way of multiple other rock artists making announcements at the same time and getting it all messed up."

Whibley reiterated that he's not joining any other bands, though he apparently got a lot of messages asking if he was joining the reunited Oasis.

"The thought of Noel and Liam Gallagher patching up their differences and planning a tour and then saying, 'You know what we really need, though, is Deryck Whibley in the band,' I do like to think of that idea," Whibley said.

As for Linkin Park, we didn't get much of a resolution. Their countdown clock did hit zero on Wednesday, but then started counting back up.

Stay tuned.

