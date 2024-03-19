Sum 41's Deryck Whibley releasing 'Walking Disaster' ﻿memoir in October

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has written a new memoir.

The book is called Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell and is due out October 8. According to the publisher's description, Walking Disaster "follows Whibley's rise from a punk kid in Canada to an international star."

"With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Deryck gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry," the description continues. "From winning at the MTV Video Music Awards, being nominated for a Grammy, his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Deryck offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir."

Those high-profile relationships include a marriage to Avril Lavigne, while Whibley's health issues have landed him in the hospital multiple times, including in September when he went to the ER with pneumonia.

Sum 41, meanwhile, is currently on a farewell tour, which will come to the U.S. in April and conclude with two shows in Toronto in January 2025. The group's final album, Heaven :x: Hell, drops March 29.

