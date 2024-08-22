Sum 41's ﻿﻿Deryck Whibley announces ﻿'Walking Disaster'﻿ book tour

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has announced a book tour celebrating the release of his upcoming memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell.

Stops include Oct. 8 in Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 9 in Boston, Oct. 10 in Los Angeles and Oct. 11 in Las Vegas.

For ticket info, visit Sum41.com.

Walking Disaster, due out Oct. 8, "follows Whibley's rise from a punk kid in Canada to an international star," according to the publisher's description.

"With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Whibley gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry," the description continues. "Detailing everything from winning at the MTV Video Music Awards and being nominated for a Grammy to revisiting his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffer­ing from health issues that brought him to the brink, Whibley offers a forthright and unforget­table memoir."

Whibley has also been sharing stories from his life that he wasn't able to include in the book in his Walking Disaster Short Story video series.

Sum 41, meanwhile, released their final album, Heaven :x: Hell, in March. The group's farewell tour resumes in September and concludes in January with a hometown show in Toronto.

