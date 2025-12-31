Sum 41's Deryck Whibley reflects on 2014 hospitalization

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has shared a social media post reflecting on his 2014 hospitalization for liver failure due to alcoholism.

"It's very well documented that 12 years ago I was in really rough shape," Whibley writes. "In a hospital bed, dying of liver failure."

"What some people might be surprised by is how well I've managed to turn my life and health around," he continues. "I'll be the first to admit I dodged a bullet. I walked away from all of that completely unscathed — no permanent damage of any kind. Partly because I was relatively young at the time, and partly because the human body is an amazing machine."

In the years since, Whibley's gone through "a lot of work and major lifestyle changes," and as a result, he says his body is now "operating almost 8 years younger than my actual age."

"In 2026 I plan on tweaking the few things that are holding me back from being a full decade younger inside!" Whibley says. "I'm not trying to do any 'biohacking,' just practicing healthy discipline and consistency."

"Point of all this is: anything is f****** possible," he concludes. "Just stay persistent."

Sum 41 concluded their farewell tour in January and played live for the last time in March upon being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Whibley, meanwhile, has launched a new clothing brand called Walking Disaster.

