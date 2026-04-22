Sum 41's Deryck Whibley marks 25th anniversary of 'Fat Lip': 'The song that changed our lives forever'

Sum 41 Performs In Rome Deryck Whibley of the Group Sum 41 Perform on November 17, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has shared a post reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the band's breakout track, "Fat Lip."

"The song that changed our lives forever," Whibley writes on Instagram. "Some songs come quick and easy and others are struggle. This one was the latter. I worked on this song for a good year or more before I even mentioned it or showed it to anyone in the band."

"I actually felt kind of embarrassed by it for a long time," he continues. "But in all honesty it wasn't really working for a long time either. It took a lot of work and maneuvering to fit all the parts together and make it feel natural and not 5 different songs cut and pasted together."

Whibley says that "Fat Lip" finally came together after writing the rap verses with guitarist Dave Baksh and drummer Steve Jocz.

"That's when we knew we had something that represented," Whibley writes. "It said everything about who we were and where we came from."

"Fat Lip," which was first released as a single on April 22, 2001, hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

Sum 41 disbanded in 2025 after releasing a final album, 2024's Heaven :x: Hell, and completing a farewell tour.

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