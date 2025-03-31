Sum 41 returns to stage for final time to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

After completing their farewell tour in January, Sum 41 returned to the live stage one last time Sunday to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place during the 2025 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. The "Fat Lip" outfit was inducted into the Hall by Good Charlotte's Madden brothers and was introduced by a video including shoutouts from Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello and Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee.

Sum 41 then performed a medley of hits, including "Fat Lip," "Still Waiting," "In Too Deep" and "Landmines."

Sum 41 announced in 2023 that they were disbanding after a final album and tour. The album, Heaven :x: Hell, dropped in March 2024.

Also at Sunday's Junos, The Beaches won the prize for group of the year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

