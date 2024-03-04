Sum 41 explodes 'Billboard' chart record with "Landmines" single

Sum 41 is no longer "Still Waiting" for another #1 hit.

"Landmines," the lead single off the "Fat Lip" outfit's upcoming farewell album, Heaven :x: Hell, has reached the top of Billboard's Alternative Airplay, their second song to achieve that feat. In doing so, the Canadian rockers have also set a new Billboard record.

Sum 41's first #1 on Alternative Airplay was "Fat Lip," which conquered the chart way back in August 2001 — 22 years, five months and three weeks ago, to be exact. No other artist has waited that long in between number ones in the 36-year history of Alternative Airplay. The next closest is The Killers, who went a mere 13 years and sixth months between hitting #1 in 2006 with "When You Were Young" and in 2020 with "Caution."

In breaking one Billboard record, Sum 41 also keeps blink-182 from setting another. The "All the Small Things" trio's single "ONE MORE TIME" had spent the last 20 weeks at #1 on Alternative Airplay, tying Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" for the longest reign in the chart's history. With "Landmines" grabbing pole position, "ONE MORE TIME" would now have to climb back up to #1 in order for blink to gain sole possession of the record.

Heaven :x: Hell, a 20-track double album, is due out March 29. Sum 41 is supporting the record on a final tour, which comes to the U.S. in April. They'll play their last-ever show in January 2025 in Toronto.

In other chart news, Pearl Jam's new single "Dark Matter" has hit #1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, while Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire," an unearthed song from the sessions for their 2017 One More Light album, takes the top spot on Rock & Alternative Airplay.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.