Sum 41 cancels final Australia shows due to illness

Sum 41's final trip Down Under will not go on as planned.

The Australian leg of the "Fat Lip" outfit's farewell tour, which included performances at the Good Things Festival, has been canceled due to frontman Deryck Whibley feeling "too unwell to perform."

"Sum 41 are gutted they can't perform, and we fully understand and appreciate fans' disappointment," reads a statement posted to the Good Things Facebook. "Deryck's health and wellbeing is the focus and priority though, and we hope you will join us in sending him well wishes for his recovery."

Prior to the announcement, Sum 41 pulled out of a headlining show in Brisbane scheduled for Wednesday while sharing that Whibley had been diagnosed with pneumonia. Whibley previously landed in the hospital with pneumonia back in 2023.

Sum 41 are scheduled to return to the road in January for a run through their native Canada, marking the final leg of their farewell tour. It will conclude with a show in Toronto on Jan. 30, followed by Sum 41's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in March.

