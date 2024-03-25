Sum 41 adds Canadian leg to farewell tour

Sum 41 has announced their final shows in their home country.

The "Fat Lip" rockers have added a Canadian leg to their upcoming farewell tour. The outing will run from January 10 in Victoria, British Columbia, to the previously announced January 30 date in Toronto, which will mark Sum 41's last concert ever.

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time before being available to the general public beginning Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sum41.com.

Sum 41's farewell tour launched in Asia in February and will come to the U.S. in April. The band's final album, Heaven :x: Hell, arrives Friday, March 29.

