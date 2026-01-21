Sugar releases 'Long Live Love' single + announces full reunion tour

The reunited Sugar has released a new song called "Long Live Love."

The track follows the October single "House of Dead Memories," which marked the first fresh material from the Bob Mould-led outfit since they broke up in 1995.

"I wrote 'Long Live Love' in 2007 while living in Washington DC," Mould says in a statement. "It was the George W. Bush era, I was deep in my DJ world with Blowoff, yet still writing pop songs on guitars. [Garbage's album Version 2.0] is one of my desert island albums, so it's not surprising that 'Long Live Love' reminds me of a long lost Garbage song!"

You can watch the video for "Long Live Love" streaming now on YouTube.

Additionally, Sugar has scheduled a full reunion tour to follow their previously announced sold-out shows in New York City and London in May.

The new U.S. dates run from Aug. 11 in Denver to Oct. 24 in Athens, Georgia. Presales begin Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SugarCopperBlue.com.

