Sugar announces mini documentary celebrating reunion

Sugar's Bob Mould performs at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The reunited Sugar has announced a mini documentary celebrating the band's history and their return.

The 20-minute film, titled Changes: The Story of Sugar, is set to premiere Aug. 6 at noon ET via the band's YouTube channel. It follows the history of Sugar from their early practice sessions in the '90s to their comeback shows in May at New York City's Webster Hall, which marked their first live performances in over 30 years.

"I tend to be identified most with Hüsker Dü and my solo albums, but few know the half of how much fun I had with Sugar," says frontman Bob Mould.

Sugar's reunion tour will resume Aug. 11 in Denver. They've also put out three new songs since reuniting: "House of Dead Memories," "Long Live Love" and "Keep Looping."

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