Sublime with Rome's Rome Ramirez shares new solo song, 'Why Me?'

Sublime with Rome frontman Rome Ramirez has shared a new solo song called "Why Me?"

"It touches on leaving Sublime with Rome, doing my own thing, and looking back on all of it like, 'Why am I so lucky to have gotten this far in life?'" Ramirez says of the track. "It's my journey into self-discovery again and a little pat on the back that says, 'You got here because you deserve it.'"

You can listen to "Why Me?" via digital outlets and watch its lyric video on YouTube.

"Why Me?" comes after Sublime with Rome completed a farewell tour in 2024. Ramirez had fronted the Sublime offshoot since 2009, but the band ended after the "Santeria" outfit reformed with Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, alongside original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh.

