Sublime with Rome announces final tour dates

Slightly Stoopid & Sublime With Rome Perform At Ironstone Amphitheatre Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Sublime with Rome has announced their final tour dates.

The Sublime offshoot's farewell tour will run from April 11 in Catoosa, Oklahoma, to September 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time via SublimewithRome.com.

"I'm beyond excited to announce our upcoming farewell tour!" says frontman Rome Ramirez. "As we gear up to hit your city, the excitement is brewing. Get ready for an epic night filled with not only the Sublime hits but a special focus on never-before-heard SWR originals."

"This tour is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible journey we've had together with our fans," he adds. "Join us for an unforgettable evening as we reminisce and create lifelong memories. Let's make this farewell tour one for the books!"

Sublime with Rome formed in 2009 with Ramirez joining original Sublime members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh. The trio released their debut album, Yours Truly, in 2011, and Gaugh left later that year. Sublime with Rome then put out two more albums with different drummers.

In late 2023, Wilson and Gaugh reunited and performed a set with Jakob Nowell, son of late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Ramirez would be leaving Sublime with Rome at the end of 2024 and that Wilson, Gaugh and Jakob Nowell would be playing a number of festivals as Sublime, including Coachella.

Notably, Wilson is not taking part in the final Sublime with Rome tour. The lineup for the trek will include Ramirez, drummer Joe Tomino, bassist Brian Allen and keyboardist/trombonist Gabrial McNair.

