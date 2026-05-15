Sublime releases new song 'Can't Miss You' off upcoming '﻿Until the Sun Explodes'﻿ album

'Until the Sun Explodes' album artwork. (Atlantic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Sublime has released a new song called "Can't Miss You," a track off the band's upcoming album, Until the Sun Explodes.

"'Can't Miss You' is probably my favorite track on the record," says Jakob Nowell, who's now fronting Sublime in place of his late father, Bradley Nowell. "It was one of those magic songs that got written in a day. The strange chord progression was definitely inspired by my father’s songwriting, especially songs like 'Pool Shark' and 'STP.'"

"Classic Sublime always had this feeling like you never knew where the song was going to take you," Jakob continues. "I look towards my father's work for guidance at every turn, and 'Can't Miss You' is a perfect example of that."

You can watch the video for "Can't Miss You" on YouTube.

Until the Sun Explodes marks the first Sublime album since their 1996 self-titled effort, which was released just months after Bradley's death. It's due out June 12, and includes the singles "Ensenada" and "Until the Sun Explodes."

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