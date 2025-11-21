Sublime headlining 2026 Great South Bay Music Festival

Jakob Nowell of Sublime performs during the 2025 Shaky Knees Music Festival at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/WireImage)

Sublime is headlining the 2026 Great South Bay Music Festival, taking place July 23-26 in Patchogue, New York, on Long Island.

"We're bringing Long Beach to Long Island!" Sublime says.

The full lineup has yet to be revealed, but you can grab tickets starting Monday at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit GreatSouthBayMusicFestival.com.

Sublime's 2026 plans also include releasing their first album in 30 years, as well as a show in April at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, featuring a performance of their 1996 self-titled album in full.

Sublime currently consists of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell. Their 2025 single "Ensenada" hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

