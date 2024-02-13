Sublime to headline 2024 Levitate festival

Sublime has announced another festival set.

The reformed band — now consisting of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside late frontman Bradley Nowell's son, Jakob — will headline the Levitate Music & Arts Festival, taking place July 5-7 in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

The bill also includes Dirty Heads, Lake Street Drive and Mt. Joy, among others. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LevitateMusicFestival.com.

The Jakob-fronted Sublime played their first show in December, which also marked the first time Wilson and Gaugh performed live together in over a decade. The trio is also set to perform at Coachella and headline Florida's Brightside festival in April.

Meanwhile, the spinoff group Sublime with Rome, which features Wilson and singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, is also playing shows throughout the year. Ramirez is set to part ways with Sublime with Rome at the end of 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.