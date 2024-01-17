Sublime Coachella performance to be fronted by Bradley Nowell's son

Along with a surprise No Doubt reunion, the Coachella 2024 bill features another long-defunct '90s band, Sublime. In a press release, the "Santeria" outfit confirms that the lineup for their Coachella performance will feature original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside the late Bradley Nowell's son, Jakob Nowell, on vocals and guitar.

"This has so many layers for me," Jakob says. "On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It's an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime."

Sublime initially disbanded following the death of Bradley Nowell in 1996. Bassist Wilson and drummer Gaugh reunited as Sublime in 2009 with singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez before later changing the band name to Sublime with Rome. Gaugh left Sublime with Rome in 2011.

In December 2023, Wilson and Gaugh played their first show together in over a decade, with Jakob as the frontman. Later that month, Ramirez announced that he'd be parting ways with Sublime with Rome at the end of 2024.

Along with Coachella, the reformed Sublime is set to perform at "select festival performances in 2024."

