Sublime announces three-day Las Vegas event

By Josh Johnson

Sublime is headed to Sin City in a big way.

The reformed "Santeria" rockers have announced Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas, a three-day event taking place Aug. 14-16 at the Park MGM.

The first day will feature a welcome party, while the second and third days will feature headlining performances by Sublime. The bill also includes Pennywise, The Vandals and The Ataris, among others.

Presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. PT.

Sublime currently consists of Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, alongside original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

