Sublime, The All-American Rejects performing during 'Disney Celebrates America' ﻿special

'Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash.' (ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Sublime and The All-American Rejects will be performing during an ABC July 4 special dubbed Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash.

The event will air from Music City on Independence Day from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Others on the lineup include Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw. Ryan Seacrest will host.

Both Sublime and The All-American Rejects recently put out new albums with Until the Sun Explodes and Sandbox, respectively.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

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