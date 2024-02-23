The Struts premiere new single, "Heaven's Got Nothing on You"

The Struts have dropped a new single called "Heaven's Got Nothing on You."

"'Heaven's Got Nothing on You' is quite possibly one of my favorite songs I've been a part of," says frontman Luke Spiller. "The mix of a nostalgic progression met with a sexy contemporary lyric is what really excited me, initially. It sounds like the inside of my brain most days. It has my LA life bursting out of its musical bars."

The track marks the second fresh offering from the "Could Have Been Me" rockers of 2024, following the premiere of "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)" earlier in February. The Struts put out a new album, Pretty Vicious, in November.

The Struts are currently on tour in Australia with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. After a spring Canadian run with Queens of the Stone Age, they'll launch their own U.S. headlining tour in April.

