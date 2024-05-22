The Struts performing at anti-gun violence benefit concert in NYC

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

The Struts are performing at an upcoming benefit concert in support of the anti-gun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety, Rolling Stone reports.

The publication's CEO, Gus Wenner, will co-present the show, which takes place June 5 as part of New York City's Soho Sessions series. It will be hosted by actor and Everytown Creative Council founding chair Julianne Moore and musician Karen Elson.

"Gun violence is a preventable epidemic, and an organization like Everytown for Gun Safety is bringing crucial education and awareness to communities nationwide," says Wenner. "I am very pleased to be partnering with the Soho Sessions for this special event to help put an end to the urgent issue of gun violence."

The invite-only Soho Sessions concerts are held at an unannounced NYC location.

You can also catch The Struts on their upcoming U.S. tour with Barns Courtney, launching in July. The "Could Have Been Me" rockers will be supporting their 2023 album, Pretty Vicious.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

