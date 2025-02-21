The Struts' Luke Spiller details debut solo album

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller has revealed the details of his upcoming debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine.

The record is due out April 25. It includes the previously released title track and a newly premiered track called "The Ending Is Always the Same," which is out now via digital outlets.

"It's a classic scenario where you decide to break things off, but step into the murky waters of 'let's be friends,'" Spiller says of the latest tune. "Then, before you know it, you're hooking up and getting back together and going through the cycle again."

"It's a song that comes with a warning label," he adds. "Don't try this at home."

The Struts' most recent album is 2023's Pretty Vicious. They've since followed that with the 2024 singles "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)," "Heaven's Got Nothing on You" and "Can't Stop Talking."

Here's the Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine track list:

"Devil in Me"

"If This Isn't Love"

"The Ending Is Always The Same"

"Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine"

"Magic at Midnight in Mel's Diner"

"She's Just Like California"

"I'm With Her (But I'm in Love With You)"

"Don't Be Afraid to Love Me"

"The Sound of Love"

"Angel Like You"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.