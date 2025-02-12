The Struts' Luke Spiller, Beck & more playing 2025 Love Rocks NYC concert

Courtesy God's Love We Deliver
By Josh Johnson

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller and Beck are among the artists playing the 2025 edition of the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, taking place March 6 in New York City.

The annual event raises money for God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves. The 2025 concert will also support Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, to help those affected by the recent wildfires in the area.

Also on the bill are Phish's Trey Anastasio, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers, Cher, Alicia Keys, Kate Hudson, Mavis Staples and NYC punk fixture Jesse Malin, who's been continuing to rehab from a spinal stroke in 2023.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit GLWD.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!