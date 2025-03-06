The Struts' Luke Spiller feels 'honored' to be playing 2025 Love Rocks NYC benefit

Courtesy God's Love We Deliver
By Josh Johnson

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller is performing during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, taking place Thursday at New York City's Beacon Theatre. It'll mark the second straight year the "Could Have Been Me" rocker has been part of the Love Rocks lineup.

"I'm honored to be asked to come back and perform," Spiller tells ABC Audio. "Last year was an absolute blast, I got to catch up with people that I haven't seen for awhile and make new friends, whether it was Hozier or Dave Grohl or Nile Rodgers."

One thing that's changed for Spiller between Love Rocks 2024 and 2025 is he's now an officially launched solo artist, having released his debut single, "Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine," in January. The song is the title track of his forthcoming debut solo album, due out April 25.

"This year [at Love Rocks] I'm gonna be showcasing and debuting sort of, in many ways, the first real live performance of my debut single," Spiller says of his set. "It's a big moment for me."

Spiller adds that he's especially excited that the show takes place at such a "legendary" venue.

"I grew up watching the [Rolling] Stones perform at the Beacon Theatre [in] the Martin Scorsese Shine a Light film," he says.

Love Rocks NYC raises money for God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves. This year the concert will also support Project Angel Food in Los Angeles to help those affected by the recent wildfires in the area.

You can watch Love Rocks NYC 2025 live on Veeps.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!