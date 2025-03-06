The Struts' Luke Spiller feels 'honored' to be playing 2025 Love Rocks NYC benefit

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller is performing during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, taking place Thursday at New York City's Beacon Theatre. It'll mark the second straight year the "Could Have Been Me" rocker has been part of the Love Rocks lineup.

"I'm honored to be asked to come back and perform," Spiller tells ABC Audio. "Last year was an absolute blast, I got to catch up with people that I haven't seen for awhile and make new friends, whether it was Hozier or Dave Grohl or Nile Rodgers."

One thing that's changed for Spiller between Love Rocks 2024 and 2025 is he's now an officially launched solo artist, having released his debut single, "Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine," in January. The song is the title track of his forthcoming debut solo album, due out April 25.

"This year [at Love Rocks] I'm gonna be showcasing and debuting sort of, in many ways, the first real live performance of my debut single," Spiller says of his set. "It's a big moment for me."

Spiller adds that he's especially excited that the show takes place at such a "legendary" venue.

"I grew up watching the [Rolling] Stones perform at the Beacon Theatre [in] the Martin Scorsese Shine a Light film," he says.

Love Rocks NYC raises money for God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves. This year the concert will also support Project Angel Food in Los Angeles to help those affected by the recent wildfires in the area.

You can watch Love Rocks NYC 2025 live on Veeps.

