The Struts' Luke Spiller shares new solo single, 'When I Die Will I Miss Living'

THE STRUTS The Struts' Luke Spiller on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC/Paula Lobo) (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller has released a new solo single called "When I Die Will I Miss Living."

The track follows Spiller's debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes And Wine, which was released in 2025.

You can watch the video for "When I Die Will I Miss Living" on YouTube. According to Spiller's Instagram Story, the song will be featured in Wednesday night's episode of the NBC series Chicago Med.

The Struts, meanwhile, have been in the studio working on their next record. Their most recent album is 2023's Pretty Vicious.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!