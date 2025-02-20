The Struts featured on upcoming Bad Company tribute album

The Struts are featured on an upcoming tribute album to the band Bad Company, who were just nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Luke Spiller and company contribute a cover of the song "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" to the compilation, titled Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company.

"We are so thrilled for the British music legends, Bad Company to finally be getting their well-earned nomination to the Rock Hall," Spiller says. "It's been a real pleasure to pay homage to them with our cover of 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' and I hope they enjoy it as much as we loved recording it."

The Struts' cover will be released on a limited-edition vinyl single on Record Store Day, April 12. Can't Get Enough is due out in the fall.

The most recent Struts album is 2023's Pretty Vicious. Spiller premiered his debut solo single, "Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine," in January.

