The Struts celebrate Valentine's Day with new song "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)"

The Struts are celebrating Valentine's Day with a new song.

The previously teased track is called "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)." You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"'How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)' is a brutally honest song that takes me right back to that moment when the phrase came to me," says frontman Luke Spiller. "The lyric was labored over for a long time, which I hope people will appreciate."

The V-Day tune follows The Struts' 2023 album Pretty Vicious, which includes the singles "Too Good at Raising Hell" and the title track.

The Struts will be on tour in support of Pretty Vicious throughout the next couple months, including international dates with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as a U.S. headlining run kicking off in April.

