The Struts celebrate Valentine's Day with new song "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)"

Big Machine Records

By Josh Johnson

The Struts are celebrating Valentine's Day with a new song.

The previously teased track is called "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)." You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"'How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)' is a brutally honest song that takes me right back to that moment when the phrase came to me," says frontman Luke Spiller. "The lyric was labored over for a long time, which I hope people will appreciate."

The V-Day tune follows The Struts' 2023 album Pretty Vicious, which includes the singles "Too Good at Raising Hell" and the title track.

The Struts will be on tour in support of Pretty Vicious throughout the next couple months, including international dates with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as a U.S. headlining run kicking off in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!