The Struts announce new single, "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)"

Just months after the release of their latest album, Pretty Vicious, The Struts are putting out more new music.

The "Could Have Been Me" rockers have announced that they'll be debuting a track called "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)" on Friday, February 9.

In an Instagram post, The Struts write, "Surprise!!! Our new song 'How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)' is out THIS FRIDAY."

Pretty Vicious, the fourth Struts album, was released in November. It includes the singles "Too Good at Raising Hell" and "Pretty Vicious."

In addition to dropping new tunes, The Struts have a busy touring schedule coming up. Later in February, they're opening for Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators in Australia, followed by a run through Canada alongside Queens of the Stone Age in the spring. They'll launch their own U.S. headlining tour in April.

