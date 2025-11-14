The Struts announce Grammy Museum LA event

THE STRUTS The Struts on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC/Paula Lobo) (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

The Struts have announced an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles taking place on Dec. 8.

The show will feature a performance by and a conversation with the English rockers.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday at noon PT. For more info, visit GrammyMuseum.org.

The Grammy Museum event will cap an eventful year for The Struts, which saw them tour the U.S. while celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Everybody Wants, and releasing a new version of their breakout single, "Could Have Been Me," with Queen's Brian May.

Meanwhile, frontman Luke Spiller released his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

