The Strokes, Noah Kahan, Coldplay featured on Barack Obama's summer playlist

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs at Nissan Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled the 2026 edition of his annual summer playlist.

Among the included songs are The Strokes' "Going Shopping," Noah Kahan's "Doors," Coldplay's "Charlie Brown," Mumford & Sons' Hozier collaboration "Rubber Band Man" and Temper City's "Self Aware," which is currently the #1 single on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The playlist begins with the track "Song of Good Hope" by Glen Hansard, who died Wednesday at age 56.

"Here are some of the songs I've been listening to this summer," Obama writes in a social media post. "It starts with a song [former first lady] Michelle [Obama] and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family."

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