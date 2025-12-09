The Strokes, The Lumineers to headline 2026 Minnesota Yacht Club festival

The Strokes and The Lumineers are among the headliners for the 2026 Minnesota Yacht Club festival, taking place July 17-19 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Mt. Joy, Dashboard Confessional, Lord Huron, The All-American Rejects, Matt and Kim, Passion Pit, Semisonic and Marcy Playground.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.