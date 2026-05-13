The Strokes are 'Falling Out of Love' on latest ﻿'Reality Awaits'﻿ song

The Strokes have premiered a new song called "Falling Out of Love," a track off the band's upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

Like the previously released single "Going Shopping," "Falling Out of Love" finds frontman Julian Casablancas experimenting with vocal effects similar to what he does with his Voidz side project.

Reality Awaits is due out June 26. It marks the first Strokes album since 2020's The New Abnormal.

The Strokes will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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