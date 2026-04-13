The Strokes announces US headlining tour behind upcoming 'Reality Awaits' album

The Strokes have announced a U.S. tour in support of the band's upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

The headlining dates span from June 15 in Clarkston, Michigan, to Sept. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek includes a date with Cage the Elephant on July 17 in Milwaukee.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheStrokes.com.

Reality Awaits, the first Strokes album in six years, is due out June 26. The single "Going Shopping" is out now.

The Strokes just performed at Coachella on Saturday and will return to the festival for their second set on April 18. Their upcoming schedule also includes sets at festivals including Bonnaroo, Just Like Heaven and Shaky Knees.

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