The Strokes announce Chicago concert supporting congressional candidate Kina Collins

The Strokes have announced a Chicago concert in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins, who's running in the 2024 Democratic primary to represent Illinois' 7th District.

The show will take place March 8 at the Credit Union 1 Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. CT.

"It is our great honor to help support progressive, caring human beings who are not captured by corporate power," The Strokes say. "Though Kina Collins is running for a Democratic district for Congress, we essentially consider her Independent."

"Above all, we believe Kina will do a wonderful job representing Chicagoans of all classes, creeds, color and background to build a stronger, more united, and more just world when she gets to Washington D.C.," the band adds. "We need more people like her in government and hopefully this is the beginning of a much-needed groundswell of justice-minded citizens replacing the old guard of corporate-approved defalcators and bribe-taking pilferers who have left us with mediocrity and inequality for far too long."

The Strokes previously supported Collins during her 2022 campaign with a show at Chicago's intimate Metro venue.

