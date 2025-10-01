'Stranger Things﻿'' Finn Wolfhard to cowrite Replacements biopic

Primavera Sound Festival 2015 - Day 2 Paul Westerberg of The Replacements performs on stage during the second day of Primavera Sound 2015 on May 28, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Xavi Torrent/WireImage) (Xavi Torrent/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

A Replacements biopic is apparently closer than you know.

Variety reports that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will cowrite the screenplay for an upcoming 'Mats film, based on the 2016 biography of the band, Trouble Boys.

Wolfhard's father, Eric Wolfhard, will be his writing partner on the project.

"One of my parents' first dates was to a Replacements concert," Finn writes in an Instagram post alongside a screenshot of the Variety article. "Then I was born!"

In addition to his adventures in Hawkins, Indiana, Finn is a musician and released his debut solo album, Happy Birthday, in June. He also appeared in the video for Weezer's cover of a-ha's "Take on Me."

The Replacements, meanwhile, recently announced a deluxe reissue of their seminal 1984 album, Let It Be, due out Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

