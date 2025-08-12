STP's Eric Kretz drops off Joe Perry Project tour for family emergency

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz has dropped out of touring with The Joe Perry Project.

The Aerosmith guitarist shares in an Instagram post that Kretz is dealing with a family emergency and thus is "unable to participate in the upcoming Joe Perry Project tour dates."

"Eric looks forward to rejoining the tour as soon as he is able," Perry adds.

The Joe Perry Project tour begins Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, and wraps Aug. 23 in Port Chester, New York. The group's live lineup also includes STP bassist Robert DeLeo, The Black Crowes vocalist Chris Robinson and Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford.

Stone Temple Pilots have a run of tour dates scheduled beginning Aug. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

